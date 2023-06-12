Fake IPS officer held in Karnataka for cheating people

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cottonpet police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly cheating people and several policemen by posing as an IPS officer. The accused identified as Vishukumar alias Arjun is a resident of Banashankari. Police said, a certain Raghavendra S, who runs a finance firm, filed a complaint stating he came in contact with Vishukumar in November, last year, through a friend. The accused had claimed that he was a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) working at Central Crime Branch (CCB) and allegedly conversed about police operations and even shared pictures to gain the complainant’s trust.

A few days later, the accused allegedly requested him to arrange Rs 25 lakhs as he was getting married, promising he would return it in three months with interest. Raghavendra obliged by lending Rs 25 lakh with an additional Rs 5 lakh to Vishukumar behind the CCB office.

Raghavendra also attended the wedding at a temple located at MS Building near Vidhana Soudha. Later, when he requested to return the money, Vishukumar kept eluding the matter and gradually started avoiding the complainant. When Raghavendra said he would file a police complaint, Vishukumar allegedly abused him and threatened to get him killed.

“Raghavendra inquired with his friends to realise that Vishukumar was a conman and had cheated several others by claiming he was an IPS officer. He filed a formal police complaint on friday,” the police said.

Investigations revealed that Vishukumar had saved his phone number as ‘Arjun IPS’ on a caller identification app and a preliminary probe established that he extorted money from several constables by promising a posting of their choice. The police are investigating the matter further.

