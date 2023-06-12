Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Common Entrance Test results likely on June 15

12th June 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results will most likely be announced on June 15. Speaking to TNIE, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Executive Director, Ramya S said that the authority had planned to announce the results on or from anywhere between June 12 and June 14. “We had not given a specific date for the results. However, the results will be ready for publishing by June 14 evening,” she said.

However, while the results will be ready, she stated that the authority will hold off on announcing the results until the morning of June 15.  “If the results are announced in the evening, candidates will have difficulty in reaching out to the authority.

It will also be difficult to rectify any server issues late into the day. Due to this, we will likely announce the results by June 15 morning, and candidates will have plenty of time to reach out, and any issues can be solved immediately,” she told TNIE. The KCET took place on May 20 and 21, where around 2.60 lakh students appeared for the examinations.

