Home States Karnataka

‘Karnataka government must continue good work on water projects’: Govind Karjol

The mighty Krishna, Ghataprabha and Netravathi rivers have gone dry in several patches across the state.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The mighty Krishna, Ghataprabha and Netravathi rivers have gone dry in several patches across the state. Though Karnataka is blessed with plenty of water resources, they are managed badly. On top of it, there are several areas in the state that receive scanty rainfall and are perennially drought-prone. If no action is taken, the state could face a great water crisis, experts warned.

Former water resources minister Govind Karjol said, ‘We have fought a good fight over water. It is time for the new team led by DK Shivakumar to take over. We have done so much on the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), but still there is so much more to do. A lot of work is also needed on Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects. We wish that the new government will take over and continue what we worked so hard on.’’

Karjol said that two budgetary allocations totalling Rs 10,000 crore were made for UKP over two years and land acquisition, rehabilitation and civil works are going on non-stop. “The Mahadayi project, which will help alleviate drinking water problems in many areas, is in progress, so is the work of releasing the gazette notification on Krishna waters. I am sure Mekedatu will go as planned,’’ he said.

“For UKP Stage 3, there is an ongoing exercise to acquire 1.34 lakh acres of land, for the canal network and the reservoir. We had started this exercise by paying farmers three times the rates for irrigated land. We have given the farmers depreciation too,’’ he added.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is the water resources minister, said, “We are working according to a plan. We are strategically working on all key water resource areas.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water projects
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp