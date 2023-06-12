Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha warns of protest from June 15

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has decided to launch a state-wide protest ‘Raithagraha Dharani’ from June 15, demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government withdraw the “anti-farmers policies and programmes” which were implemented by the BJP government.

Speaking on Sunday, KRRS state president Badagalapura Nagendra said that the BJP government had introduced Land Reforms Amendment Act 2020, Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act 2020, and Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020, which are against the interest of the farmers.

“The farmers will be holding a protest on June 15 in front of the offices of all deputy commissioners, demanding that the state government withdraw these Acts, which are anti-farmer and anti-poor in the upcoming Assembly session. They should introduce pro-farmer policies and programmes,” he said.

Nagendra said the three agriculture-related Acts were introduced by the BJP government to assist the corporates. “These Acts are a trap for the farmers. The Congress had announced in their election manifesto that they will withdraw these anti-farmer Acts after coming to power. The Congress must keep its promises,” he said.

