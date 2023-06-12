Karnataka Shakti scheme, a ride to more ‘free’dom for women

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As women boarded buses with big smiles, Congress was also elated as they were able to deliver on their promise, the first of the five. It was a ‘big ticket’ launch of the Shakti scheme, which Congress believes will put brakes on opposition polemic.

Bedecked buses, clean seats, the smell of fresh paint, and beaming conductors welcomed the women. It was not just a day of women empowerment, but also a big boost to working women who can now amplify their savings.

Two women passengers, on their first free ride, said that Shakti will create waves in their community. Now, women can travel anywhere they wish to. “Usually women are homemakers and have to ask for money from their husbands. Now, they can just board a bus and reach their destination, a fillip to becoming independent,” said Durga, who boarded a bus from Majestic.

Majestic bus terminus was decorated with rangoli made by women. Another passenger in a KSRTC bus, who was heading to her hometown, Belagavi, was happy because her daughter can now reach school for free. TNIE spoke to conductors, who said they were given training three days in advance.

Susheelamma, a conductor of a BMTC bus, said, “We are expecting women passengers to go up. The rule says we have to check ID proofs and check if they are from Karnataka, and then issue the tickets.”

However, there was some confusion over which document to furnish. Samruddhi R, who was going to Hubballi, said, “Once aboard the bus, I will produce my identity proof.”

A non-resident of Karnataka, Aayushi Parekh, said, “It would have been nice if the scheme was extended to working women in the city. I have to spend Rs 60 every day.” At present, only those with an address in Karnataka can avail of the scheme.

