Karnataka must use startups for economic growth: Experts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To foster Karnataka’s economic growth, the state must utilise it’s prowess in encouraging startups and innovation towards a green future, experts said. The Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIMB) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) collaborated on a report titled ‘Karnataka@100: A Vision Document for 2047’, in which they envision Karnataka’s future and provide suggestions from economic and management standpoints. The report will be released on Monday.

“Karnataka has displayed extraordinary socio-economic progress since India’s independence in 1947, and even more since the liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991. From coffee to IT, Karnataka has marked a distinct name for itself on the global map.

However, lofty economic growth has also brought fair share of unique challenges to the state,” IIMB said in a statement. Consequentially, the state’s economic growth has not been balanced geographically and several issues have arisen in aspects concerning sustainability and climate change.

“Karnataka must utilize its strengths in innovation, entrepreneurship, biodiversity and heritage, to spearhead an uncharted path of equitable and harmonious growth, fuelled by a green ecosystem, setting a benchmark not just for India, but for the entire world, especially the Global South,” they said.

The report has been co-authored by several renowned experts, including Prof Jitamitra Desai, Chairperson and faculty, Decision Sciences area, Prof. Anil B Suraj, Chairperson, Committee on Diversity and Inclusion, and faculty of Public Policy, Prof. Shanker Subramoney, Finance & Accounting area, all coming from IIMB.

