Money in poor, middle class hands will boost economy: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After launching the Shakti scheme in front of Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the poor and middle class should have more money instead of the rich which would boost the economy.

“We will put money in the pockets of the poor and the middle class through the guarantees,” Siddaramaiah said. He alleged that the BJP only cares for the rich, and cannot digest the fact that the Congress government is helping and empowering the poor. “Our aim is to alleviate the suffering of the poor.

Within just 20 days of forming the government, the first guarantee has been implemented. Women across the state have started availing the benefits of the guarantees,” he said.  He also lambasted the BJP for allegedly peddling fake news over the last two weeks, but the government has proved them wrong by acting on their promises.  

“We had said that promises will be kept, and we have done it. Shakti scheme aims to empower women. The nation cannot progress without women, who constitute  50 per cent of the population. They are equal partners in the development of the nation. The BJP government has reduced participation of women 30 per cent to 24 per cent,” he said. Over 41. 86 lakh women in the state will be benefitted from the scheme irrespective of their religion and caste, he claimed.

BJP sticker on bus, minister says no to launch
Ballari: Confusion prevailed after Ballari in-charge minister B Nagendra refused to launch the Shakti scheme, after he found a BJP sticker on the nameplate of the bus. The transport officials were quick to remove the sticker to ensure the smooth launch of the event.

The officials said the bus was used for several political rallies in recent months and someone pasted a BJP poster on the nameplate of the bus. It was very small in size and hence went unnoticed. “Soon after the minister brought it to our notice, we removed it.

There has been a good response to the scheme as several women travellers queued up at the entrance doors of various buses in Ballari new bus stand on Sunday afternoon, said an official. 

