Not many sex workers in Karnataka use 'Chetana scheme'

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Less than one per cent of sex workers in Karnataka make use of “Chetana Scheme”, which aims at providing them with alternative career options.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 30,000 is provided to sex workers for self-employment and to lead a dignified life. Paly MG, general manager (Chetana Scheme), Karnataka State Commission for Women, said Rs 2 crore is allocated for the scheme every year. “We are only able to cater to 651 sex workers every year due to shortage of funds. Funds worth four times is required to accommodate more sex workers who are willing to be rehabilitated,” he added.

Despite the commission requesting for an increase in budget allocation for the scheme, it has not been done. Paly attributed it to shortage of funds in the women and child department. Studies showed that around 3 lakh sex workers reside in Karnataka, but the department can help only a small number of them because of the limited funds.

Department officials said that until last year, they also provided training to interested sex workers who were willing to set up small businesses. The 3-6 days long programme trained them on project report preparation, general accounting, material management and marketing.

The programme saw poor attendance on most days due to which they stopped the training completely. Shubha Chacko, executive director, Solidarity Foundation, said since Karnataka does not have a brothel system, many people are scared to declare themselves sex workers. Other NGOs, working for the rights of sex workers, said Rs 30,000 is a small amount and must be increased to at least Rs 1,00,000 to encourage alternative livelihood for sex workers.

