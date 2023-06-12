Orders sent in 99 per cent SWD encroachment cases: Deputy Commissioner

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban district administration said that the encroachment surveys on storm water drains, which began last year, have been completed, and eviction orders issued against 99 per cent of the properties under section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. The report has been shared with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Dayanand KA said that now it is up to the BBMP to take up the removal of stormwater drain encroachment. Dayanand said a report in this regard will be sent to the government soon.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath confirmed the report from the district administration on stormwater drain encroachment and that the orders have been passed under section 104 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. He assured that the Palike is taking necessary steps.

“On Monday, we have a meeting with the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner regarding this. The BBMP is already conducting the removal of stormwater drain encroachment. It will be intensified,” Girinath said.

A senior BBMP official said that the stormwater drain encroachment drive had to be stopped in Mahadevapura Zone because of a shortage of staff. Now, with Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar directing the civic body to prepare before the onset of heavy monsoon, the drive will gain momentum, and a bigger team will be involved.

“Bengaluru East tahsildar will be informed and the jurisdictional police will be asked to give protection as over 35 properties in KR Puram Assembly will face the earthmovers for the demolition drive to clear obstructions from storm water drains,” said a senior engineer from Mahadevapura Zone. Of the orders passed by the revenue department against encroachment, 90 per cent of them are in the Mahadevapura zone, the engineer added.

