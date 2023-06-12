Power tariff hiked during BJP govt: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the decision to hike the power tariff in Karnataka was taken during the previous BJP government in April this year.

“As per the recommendations of the BJP government, the power tariff was increased. The BJP, however, is spreading false information that we (Congress) increased the tariff,” he told reporters after launching the Shakti scheme here.

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP leaders of spreading lies to gain political mileage. “If the Congress government favours the poor and the middle class, the BJP creates confusion by spreading lies. The media should not join hands with the BJP to add more confusion,” he added.

On May 12 — the eve of the Karnataka Assembly results, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) hiked power tariff by 70p per unit. Following this, the then government issued an order implementing the hike effective retrospective from April 2023, charged from June.

“The order was supposed to be implemented in March/ April. But due to the election model code of conduct for Assembly elections, the issuance of the tariff order was put on hold by KERC. It was, however, issued on May 12, 2023, with retrospective effect from April 2023,” BESCOM Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said, adding, “Hence, we are forced to implement this order. An additional 70 paise per unit will be collected from June with April month arrears.”

