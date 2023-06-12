Traitors within BJP helped Congress win: Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The machinations of traitors within BJP helped Congress score a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, alleged former minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. Addressing BJP workers at Athani on Saturday evening, he claimed that several leaders from BJP indirectly supported Congress during the elections that led to the defeat of the party candidate in Belagavi district.

He said Congress’ pre-poll guarantees and stand on the reservation policy helped that party win the elections, though the mammoth victory came as a surprise for Congress too. But Congress guarantees will end after the Lok Sabha elections, he predicted.

Jarkiholi said he and his brother Balchandra did not attend state-level and district-level BJP meetings to dissect the reasons behind the rout, because “if I make such statements in the open, many BJP leaders will be miffed”.

Jarkiholi, however, said he will discuss it directly with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party high command. He will be totally focused on strengthening the party ahead of zilla and taluk panchayat elections, he said.



