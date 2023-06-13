Home States Karnataka

BBMP restructuring panel to be rejigged

The authorities are yet to complete work on reservation of wards. 

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday issued an order to reconstitute the BBMP restructuring committee headed by former chief secretary BS Patil. The panel has been tasked with re-imaging Bengaluru’s governance and administration covering various stakeholders, including BBMP. With this, BBMP polls are likely to get delayed further.

CMO sources said the committee has not been given a time frame, but asked to rework its earlier reports submitted during Siddaramaiah’s first stint as CM. As the committee may take time to submit its report, the government could seek more time from the court to hold polls.

The BJP government had passed a separate law for Bengaluru and divided the existing 198 wards into 243. The authorities are yet to complete work on the reservation of wards. 

According to the order, the committee will continue with the exercise of re-imaging Bengaluru’s governance and administration covering BBMP, urban development department, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, DULT, BMTC, BESCOM and other agencies. 

The committee has been asked “to work towards implementation of recommendations subject to government approval and to improve quality of life of all citizens in Bengaluru”. It has also been asked, “to strengthen brand Bengaluru through these actions.”

The committee was earlier constituted in 2014. The committee had recommended the formation of 400 wards with smaller and equal population. 

It proposed to bring Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Committee and BWSSB under Greater Bangalore Authority, which will have smaller municipalities within the present BBMP limits.

