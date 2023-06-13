Home States Karnataka

First monsoon rain floods Varthur, HAL of Karnataka

Ramesh added that it took one hour for the rainwater to recede and cleaning activity to start.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka rains (Photo | EPS / Nagaraja Gadekal)

Karnataka rains (Photo | EPS / Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister DK Shivakumar inspected flood-prone Mahadevpura Zone, the first rain of South West Monsoon marooned several layouts in Varthur. HAL Layout received 8 cm rain, while the rest of the city 2 mm.

According to Varthur Ramesh, his home flooded like last year and blamed encroachment of stormwater drain and apathy of elected representatives and officials for the mess. “Former MLA Aravind Limbavali promised to fix drains, but it has not happened. Last time, many residents lost their clothes and furniture in the flood. This time, it flooded in the first rain itself,” he said.

Ramesh added that it took one hour for the rainwater to recede and cleaning activity to start. Jagadish Reddy, an activist, said the 60-feet drains have been reduced to 15 feet at many places, causing the flooding. “Due to encroachment at many places in Mahadevapura, this time too we are facing floods. Prakash Layout, Meenakshi Layout and Chinnappa Layout were submerged.

Approximately 3,000 residents were affected as water entered homes and shops,” he said. According to India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru received 2 cm rain between 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm on Monday with HAL alone recording 8 cm rainfall.  Due to heavy rainfall, traffic was impacted in Whitefield, Bellanduru, HAL and Marathahalli.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South West monsoon
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp