Fix drinking water woes on priority, says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Zilla panchayat CEOs should visit taluks and keep tabs on the functioning of panchayat development officers (PDOs).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that all support will be provided to solve drinking water-related issues, and warned officials, including district in-charge secretaries, that no lame excuses would be entertained and strict action taken for any irresponsibility.

“Cases of consumption of contaminated water should not recur. It is your responsibility to provide clean drinking water to all people. Grants will be provided if required. Don’t shift the responsibility by giving lame excuses. The authorities should be alert round-the-clock and solve water issues. District in-charge secretaries should be in touch with the minister and provide proper information about the water situation,” he said.

Reviewing the drinking water problem and progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in eight districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari Dakshina Kannada and Udupi at his home office Krishna through video-conferencing, he said the government has taken note of drinking water issues in some districts due to scanty rainfall over the last few days.

“Monsoon started in the state on June 10. From June 1 to 11, the state received less than the usual rainfall and there has been a shortfall of 67 per cent. The Meteorological Department has predicted that rainfall will be normal,” he said.

Drinking water is being provided through tankers in 322 villages and rented private borewells in 148 villages in 15 districts. Even water-rich Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts faced drinking water issues because of a shortfall in pre-monsoon rain, he said.

Zilla panchayat CEOs should visit taluks and keep tabs on the functioning of panchayat development officers (PDOs). The quality of water pipeline installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be checked and necessary action taken in case it breaks.

“The issue of drinking water should be taken seriously and water provided within 24 hours of the problem. No delays should occur due to administrative issues. You should also think of delegating powers,” he suggested to the officials. Drinking water problems of cattle should be taken care of, he instructed them.

