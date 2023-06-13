Home States Karnataka

‘I want my son to live through the organs he donated’

He consoled the grieving family and lauded their decision to donate organs and said by the noble act of organ donation lives of many needy patients can be saved. 

BENGALURU: “My son is dead physically, but I wanted him to live through the organs he donates. After he was declared brain dead, doctors said that his organs can be transplanted to needy patients who will get a new lease of life. We gave permission and his vital organs, heart, kidney, eyes were removed and transplanted to the needy patients. Now, he will live in this world through them,” said Firoz Khan, father of 23-year-old Fardeen. 

Fardeen’s organs gave a new lease of life to six people. Fardeen, who was returning from Tumakuru, met with a an accident and sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Sira Government Hospital. Due to his critical condition, on June 5 he was transferred to Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwanthpur for further medical care where he was declared brain dead on June 7.

Fardeen’s family decided to donate his organs. His right kidney and liver were successfully transplanted to patients at Sparsh Hospital, Yeshwantpur, while his heart was sent to Narayana Hrudayalaya. His left kidney and pancreas were sent to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, and corneas to Narayana Netralaya. 

Fardeen, a resident of Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, managed a car accessory shop, while his father worked as a four-wheeler dealer, and his mother is a homemaker. Fardeen was the only son, with two sisters. 

Upon learning about Fardeen’s family’s generous decision to donate his organs, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao visited them on Monday and appreciated the family. 

He consoled the grieving family and lauded their decision to donate organs and said by the noble act of organ donation lives of many needy patients can be saved. 

