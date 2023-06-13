Home States Karnataka

Interim relief for DK Shivakumar in assets case

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the ad-interim order, staying the single judge’s order till the next date of hearing. 

Published: 13th June 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an interim relief for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a single judge’s order, upholding the sanction given by the state government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Shivakumar in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the ad-interim order, staying the single judge’s order till the next date of hearing. 

The decision comes after hearing the appeal filed by Shivakumar against the single judge’s order.

Issuing notices to the state government and CBI, the court noted that the arguments of the counsel for the petitioner would suffer from great inseparable injury if he is not protected by an interim order. The counsel made out a case for an interim stay till July 17, 2023, the next date of hearing, the court added.

On April 20, a single judge upheld the sanction granted by the state government to the CBI to prosecute KPCC president Shivaku­mar, accused of corruption, by dismissing the petition, and questioning the sanction granted by the state government.

Holding that the case involves inter-state investigation and huge benami transactions, the state government had given sanction to the CBI on September 25, 2019, to probe the case under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, as the properties of the accused are located outside the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp