Interim relief for DK Shivakumar in assets case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an interim relief for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a single judge’s order, upholding the sanction given by the state government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Shivakumar in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the ad-interim order, staying the single judge’s order till the next date of hearing.

The decision comes after hearing the appeal filed by Shivakumar against the single judge’s order.

Issuing notices to the state government and CBI, the court noted that the arguments of the counsel for the petitioner would suffer from great inseparable injury if he is not protected by an interim order. The counsel made out a case for an interim stay till July 17, 2023, the next date of hearing, the court added.

On April 20, a single judge upheld the sanction granted by the state government to the CBI to prosecute KPCC president Shivaku­mar, accused of corruption, by dismissing the petition, and questioning the sanction granted by the state government.

Holding that the case involves inter-state investigation and huge benami transactions, the state government had given sanction to the CBI on September 25, 2019, to probe the case under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, as the properties of the accused are located outside the state.

BENGALURU: In an interim relief for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a single judge’s order, upholding the sanction given by the state government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate Shivakumar in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case. A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal passed the ad-interim order, staying the single judge’s order till the next date of hearing. The decision comes after hearing the appeal filed by Shivakumar against the single judge’s order.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Issuing notices to the state government and CBI, the court noted that the arguments of the counsel for the petitioner would suffer from great inseparable injury if he is not protected by an interim order. The counsel made out a case for an interim stay till July 17, 2023, the next date of hearing, the court added. On April 20, a single judge upheld the sanction granted by the state government to the CBI to prosecute KPCC president Shivaku­mar, accused of corruption, by dismissing the petition, and questioning the sanction granted by the state government. Holding that the case involves inter-state investigation and huge benami transactions, the state government had given sanction to the CBI on September 25, 2019, to probe the case under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, as the properties of the accused are located outside the state.