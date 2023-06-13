Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court rejects DJ Halli riots accused’s plea

They have a fundamental right to speedy justice, but cannot be lost sight of.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The Karnataka High Court rejected an appeal filed by Imran Ahmad, accused of being involved in the 2020 DJ Halli-KG Halli riots, questioning the order passed by the Special Court for NIA cases, rejecting his bail for the second time in November 2022. A division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and Pradeep Singh Yerur, dismissed the appeal as it was devoid of merits.

However, the bench observed, “we have very carefully considered every aspect of the matter, keeping in mind the sanctity of human rights as reco­gnized by the apex court in the light of Constitutional guarantees. We are conscious of the possible societal implications should an accused of the kind be enlarged from confinement”.

“We are of the considered view that the cause of justice would be served more by continuing him in confinement. We hasten to add that the subject case needs to be expeditiously tried since there are several accused persons, who have suffered the rejection of their bail petitions, and as a consequence, are in judicial custody.

They have a fundamental right to speedy justice, but cannot be lost sight of. In our view, this is a fit case for a speedy trial, if possible, on a day-to-day basis.”

