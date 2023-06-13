Home States Karnataka

Minister orders probe into Rs 4 lakh payment for helpline

A required number of teachers and resource persons must be appointed to teach Kannada, he said.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan directed officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the payment of salary of Rs 4 lakh per month to a person, who set up a helpline to provide information about the schemes in the Minorities Department.

A statement issued by the minister’s office said that during a review meeting of the Minority Welfare Department, the minister directed them to conduct a thorough investigation. “When Rs 2.5 crore is spent every year on the helpline, what was the need to have a separate helpline” he questioned.

He instructed officials to ensure that children from minority communities do not drop out of schools or colleges, especially during their higher studies. He asked officials to emphasize teaching Kannada along with English while teaching them languages in Maulana Azad Residential Schools and Colleges.

A required number of teachers and resource persons must be appointed to teach Kannada, he said. During the meeting, it was decided to convert the Haj Bhavan into a training centre for candidates from minority communities, the release said.

