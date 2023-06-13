Monsoon delay in Karnataka may hit drinking water, sowing

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: With delay in the onset of monsoon and poor pre-monsoon showers, water levels in most of dams and reservoirs have fallen drastically. This is likely to impact drinking water supply in urban areas and sowing across the state if the situation continues for the next 10 days, according to experts.

Amid this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a review meeting on Monday. As per data from June 1 to 11, there is a deficit of 67%. The government is aware of the drinking water shortage in some districts.

As per KSNDMC data, 166 tmcft of water is available in 13 reservoirs as against their gross capacity of 865 tmcft. The situation is grim in the Cauvery basin. In 2022, Krishnaraja Sagar, Harangi, Hemavathi and Kabini dams had 64.51 tmcft of water. As on June 9, these dams had only 33.73 tmcft.

The situation in Krishna basin is worse. The dams in the basin had 170 tmcft of water last year and this year, 78 tmcft.

Experts said even Malnad and Kodagu regions recorded deficit pre-monsoon rain. “On Monday, the clouds looked weak. This may not bring good rain across the state. If the situation continues for one week or 10 more days, the state will face a drinking water crisis. It will also affect agriculture,” said an official.Sources in the Revenue Department said as on June 9, 13 major dams had 166 tmcft of water compared to 277 tmcft last year. This is because in 2021, there was good rainfall till December.

Prof MB Rajegowda, agrometeorologist and ex-registrar of University of Agricultural Sciences, said Biparjoy dragged the rain clouds to Gujarat. Standing crops in Bidar, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, parts of Mysuru, Yadgir and Kalaburagi might be affected.

