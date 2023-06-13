Home States Karnataka

North Karnataka may taste separate oota in Indira Canteens

During the meeting, it was also suggested that ministers and MLAs should taste the food to ensure its quality.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indira Canteen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning a separate menu for North Karnataka in Indira Canteens, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as the administration is trying to restart the canteens across the state. He also directed officials to identify places where more canteens are needed. The prices, however, will remain unchanged, he said after a review meeting.

Officials have been asked to visit Indira canteens and submit a report on their condition and functioning. If repairs are needed, do it, he said. “Quantity, quality and hygiene of food cannot be compromised. Action will be taken for any lapses,” he said, adding that the prescribed menu should be strictly followed.

Siddaramaiah said there should be one Indira Canteen per ward, while in BBMP limits, there should be 250 canteens. “The cost will be borne equally by the corporation and the government. At present, the cost sharing ratio of corporation to government is 70:30 in BBMP limits. Outside, the cost sharing will be 70 per cent by the government and 30 per cent by urban local bodies,” he added.

“To decentralize the tender process, we will invite tenders zone-wise. I have directed officials to give a list of places where Indira canteens are needed,” he said. During the meeting, it was also suggested that ministers and MLAs should taste the food to ensure its quality. The CM also ordered a proposal on Indira canteens in colleges, hospitals, bus stands, taluk offices, and other public places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM SiddaramaiahIndira Canteen
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp