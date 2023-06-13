North Karnataka may taste separate oota in Indira Canteens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning a separate menu for North Karnataka in Indira Canteens, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as the administration is trying to restart the canteens across the state. He also directed officials to identify places where more canteens are needed. The prices, however, will remain unchanged, he said after a review meeting.

Officials have been asked to visit Indira canteens and submit a report on their condition and functioning. If repairs are needed, do it, he said. “Quantity, quality and hygiene of food cannot be compromised. Action will be taken for any lapses,” he said, adding that the prescribed menu should be strictly followed.

Siddaramaiah said there should be one Indira Canteen per ward, while in BBMP limits, there should be 250 canteens. “The cost will be borne equally by the corporation and the government. At present, the cost sharing ratio of corporation to government is 70:30 in BBMP limits. Outside, the cost sharing will be 70 per cent by the government and 30 per cent by urban local bodies,” he added.

“To decentralize the tender process, we will invite tenders zone-wise. I have directed officials to give a list of places where Indira canteens are needed,” he said. During the meeting, it was also suggested that ministers and MLAs should taste the food to ensure its quality. The CM also ordered a proposal on Indira canteens in colleges, hospitals, bus stands, taluk offices, and other public places.

