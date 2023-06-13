Pilot sees boulder, stops train at tunnel in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Passengers of Kalaburagi-bound Bidar Demo Train panicked for a few minutes when the loco pilot stopped the train as it entered the 1.5 km tunnel at Maragutti near Kamalapur town in Kalaburagi district on Monday morning.

Circle Inspector of Police (Railways) Ravikumar said the train left Bidar at 7.30 am as usual. As the train entered the tunnel, the pilot applied the brakes suddenly after seeing a huge boulder on the track. This led to chaos on the train for some time.

Boulder lying on the railway track at Maragutti tunnel

of Kalaburagi district

However, the railway staffers briefed the passengers about the boulder on the track and asked them not to panic. The boulder was removed from the track after some time and the train proceeded towards Kalaburagi.

Ravikumar said the train reached Kalaburagi at 11.15 am after a delay of one hour. The boulder landed on the track after a landslide due to heavy rain and wind, he added.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities contacted the Bidar Deputy Commissioner and requested him to arrange for a few buses at Kamalapur to take passengers to Bidar. Three buses were sent to Kamalapur to bring the passengers to Bidar, Ravikumar said. After getting clearance from the authorities, the train service between Bidar and Kalaburagi will be resumed, the official said.

KALABURAGI: Passengers of Kalaburagi-bound Bidar Demo Train panicked for a few minutes when the loco pilot stopped the train as it entered the 1.5 km tunnel at Maragutti near Kamalapur town in Kalaburagi district on Monday morning. Circle Inspector of Police (Railways) Ravikumar said the train left Bidar at 7.30 am as usual. As the train entered the tunnel, the pilot applied the brakes suddenly after seeing a huge boulder on the track. This led to chaos on the train for some time. Boulder lying on the railway track at Maragutti tunnel of Kalaburagi districtHowever, the railway staffers briefed the passengers about the boulder on the track and asked them not to panic. The boulder was removed from the track after some time and the train proceeded towards Kalaburagi. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ravikumar said the train reached Kalaburagi at 11.15 am after a delay of one hour. The boulder landed on the track after a landslide due to heavy rain and wind, he added. Meanwhile, the railway authorities contacted the Bidar Deputy Commissioner and requested him to arrange for a few buses at Kamalapur to take passengers to Bidar. Three buses were sent to Kamalapur to bring the passengers to Bidar, Ravikumar said. After getting clearance from the authorities, the train service between Bidar and Kalaburagi will be resumed, the official said.