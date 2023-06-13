Pregnant woman in Hubballi battles for life after snake bite

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 28-years old pregnant woman from Haveri is being treated at KIMS Hospital in Hubbali after being bitten by a venomous snake. A team of doctors are doing their best to revive her and the baby.

The incident was reported in Devgiri village of Haveri. Manjula Hanumanthappa was bitten by a venomous snake when she was sleeping at her residence. Soon after the bite the patient was taken to the primary health centre where she was administered vials of anti-venom serums. As there was a reaction and bleeding, the patient had to be shifted to KIMS hospital.

"When she was brought to KIMS she was unconscious and we administered anti-venom serum vials. The vials, depending on the person, react differently. It was important for us to ensure her vital parameters are brought back to normal and at the same time the baby is doing fine. Though our first priority is saving the mother, senior gynaecologists are also lending their help in treating the woman," said a senior doctor from KIMS.

The doctors said that identifying the snake was important and expert help was sought as the snake was kept in a box by the family members. "As we came to know that the bite was of a common krait snake, which is highly venomous, we had to start giving vials of anti-venom serums. Currently, the patient is responding to the treatment and the next two days are crucial for the survival of both mother and baby," the doctor said.

Need Awareness In Villages

The doctors said that this is the second krait bite case reported in the last two weeks. Two weeks ago a patient of Saundatti in Belagavi district was bitten by a snake while he was sleeping in his house. He was admitted to KIMS and recovered a few days ago. In both the bite cases the victims were sleeping on the floor which makes them more vulnerable to snake or harmful insect bites. "We have been trying to create awareness that one should not sleep on the ground, especially in the villages where the snake population is more. Using a bed to sleep is the best option to avoid such bites," the doctor said.

HUBBALLI: A 28-years old pregnant woman from Haveri is being treated at KIMS Hospital in Hubbali after being bitten by a venomous snake. A team of doctors are doing their best to revive her and the baby. The incident was reported in Devgiri village of Haveri. Manjula Hanumanthappa was bitten by a venomous snake when she was sleeping at her residence. Soon after the bite the patient was taken to the primary health centre where she was administered vials of anti-venom serums. As there was a reaction and bleeding, the patient had to be shifted to KIMS hospital. "When she was brought to KIMS she was unconscious and we administered anti-venom serum vials. The vials, depending on the person, react differently. It was important for us to ensure her vital parameters are brought back to normal and at the same time the baby is doing fine. Though our first priority is saving the mother, senior gynaecologists are also lending their help in treating the woman," said a senior doctor from KIMS. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The doctors said that identifying the snake was important and expert help was sought as the snake was kept in a box by the family members. "As we came to know that the bite was of a common krait snake, which is highly venomous, we had to start giving vials of anti-venom serums. Currently, the patient is responding to the treatment and the next two days are crucial for the survival of both mother and baby," the doctor said. Need Awareness In Villages The doctors said that this is the second krait bite case reported in the last two weeks. Two weeks ago a patient of Saundatti in Belagavi district was bitten by a snake while he was sleeping in his house. He was admitted to KIMS and recovered a few days ago. In both the bite cases the victims were sleeping on the floor which makes them more vulnerable to snake or harmful insect bites. "We have been trying to create awareness that one should not sleep on the ground, especially in the villages where the snake population is more. Using a bed to sleep is the best option to avoid such bites," the doctor said.