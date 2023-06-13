Home States Karnataka

Read my lips, no alliance with BJP: Kumaraswamy

The alleged corruption by previous governments should be investigated and the truth must be laid out before the people, he said.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy scotched all talk of prospective alliance with BJP for upcoming polls as “mere rumours” and clarified that there is no such discussion. But he accepted that speculation is common in politics. “No one has raised these things with me until now.” 

The ex-CM said he spoke to winning and losing candidates of the party district wise.  The party is now working on the road ahead and the preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, where the party stands a strong chance in two seats, can give a fight in three constituencies and decide outcomes in five or six constituencies, he said.

Asked if has an interest in entering national politics, he clarified that he is not contesting the parliamentary polls. “ Previously, I have contested the Lok Sabha elections and won,” he pointed out.

On the Congress government’s guarantee, which he is against, he said, “But it is important how the facilities are delivered to the beneficiaries. Already, landlords are not drawing up contracts for tenants. fearing action by BBMP or tax officials.” 

On DyCM DK Shivakumar’s statement that Kumaraswamy should complain to the Lokayukta about his allegations of 40 per cent commission in government works, he said that the ruling party is yet to order a probe into this major scandal. The alleged corruption by previous governments should be investigated and the truth must be laid out before the people, he said.

