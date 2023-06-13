Sagar school founder arrested in Karnataka under POCSO Act

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Manjappa, founder and owner of a residential school at Sagar, has been arrested under the POCSO Act in connection with the death of a girl student a few days ago. Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar said that the 13-year-old girl was studying in Class 8 at the residential school.

“After conducting post-mortem procedures, the victim’s viscera have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a detailed analysis. We are waiting for the FSL report to know the cause of death,” he said.

He said that a case under the POCSO Act has been registered in Sagar rural police station based on a complaint from the girl’s friends.

“They have made some allegations against Manjappa. We have arrested Manjappa. The girl’s friends have given statements in front of police officers and members of the child welfare committee,” Kumar said.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother stated that her daughter was admitted to the school on June 4. On June 7, her daughter fell ill and the matter was brought to the notice of Manjappa. Instead of taking her to a hospital, Manjappa allegedly gave her some medicines and forcefully made her drink water.

She alleged that her daughter’s friends had told her that the founder used to allegedly touch inappropriately and hug them. This might have happened to her daughter also. Her daughter might have suffered mental stress and fallen sick for two days. She also alleged that the school founder had threatened her daughter.

Cong questions links of accused

Local Congress leaders alleged that the accused has links with RSS and was trafficking girls from other states. KPCC tweeted, “Several secrets are emerging after the student’s death, which occurred due to the negligence of the RSS-backed founder of the residential school. Information about trafficking girls from other states has also come to light. Manjappa is under arrest and we will expose all illegal activities happening in the school after a thorough inquiry.”

Meanwhile, RSS sources said that Manjappa is a swayam sevak (volunteer). But, he has not been given any responsibility in the organisation.

“He has been independently running the school for over three decades to educate poor students. A conspiracy has been hatched against him by Congress and some so-called progressive thinkers. However, he will come out clean,” the sources added.

