Home States Karnataka

Sagar school founder arrested in Karnataka under POCSO Act

In her complaint, the girl’s mother stated that her daughter was admitted to the school on June 4.

Published: 13th June 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Manjappa, founder and owner of a residential school at Sagar, has been arrested under the POCSO Act in connection with the death of a girl student a few days ago. Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar said that the 13-year-old girl was studying in Class 8 at the residential school. 

“After conducting post-mortem procedures, the victim’s viscera have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a detailed analysis. We are waiting for the FSL report to know the cause of death,” he said. 

He said that a case under the POCSO Act has been registered in Sagar rural police station based on a complaint from the girl’s friends.

“They have made some allegations against Manjappa. We have arrested Manjappa. The girl’s friends have given statements in front of police officers and members of the child welfare committee,” Kumar said.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother stated that her daughter was admitted to the school on June 4. On June 7, her daughter fell ill and the matter was brought to the notice of Manjappa. Instead of taking her to a hospital, Manjappa allegedly gave her some medicines and forcefully made her drink water.

She alleged that her daughter’s friends had told her that the founder used to allegedly touch inappropriately and hug them. This might have happened to her daughter also. Her daughter might have suffered mental stress and fallen sick for two days. She also alleged that the school founder had threatened her daughter. 

Cong questions links of accused

Local Congress leaders alleged that the accused has links with RSS and was trafficking girls from other states.   KPCC  tweeted, “Several secrets  are emerging after the student’s death, which occurred due to the negligence of the RSS-backed founder of the residential school. Information about trafficking girls from other states has also come to light. Manjappa is under arrest and we will expose all illegal activities happening in the school after a thorough inquiry.”

Meanwhile, RSS sources said that Manjappa is a swayam sevak (volunteer). But, he has not been given any responsibility in the organisation. 

“He has been independently running the school for over three decades to educate poor students.  A conspiracy has been hatched against him by Congress and some so-called progressive thinkers. However, he will come out clean,” the sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp