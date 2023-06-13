Serial blast accused to meet kin after 15 years in Karnataka

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Abdul Jaleel, who is in judicial custody in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blast at the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in the city for the last 14 years, has got an opportunity to celebrate this year’s Bakrid at his hometown in Kerala with his aged parents, wife and son.

This is the first time he is going to meet his 75-year-old father, 64-year-old mother, wife and 17-year-old son after 14 years, at his hometown in Ambalamedu of Ernakulam district in Kerala. He will be with them for three days from June 28 to 30. Jaleel was arrested in February 2009 for his alleged involvement in the offences of waging war against the country and terror activities.

Special Judge of the NIA court Gangadhara CM passed the order, allowing Jaleel to meet his family. The court considered his request that he has not met his son for the past 15 years and would want to connect with his him and family and give instruction on his education, upkeep of the family and health of his parents and also to celebrate Bakrid on June 29.

The court directed the jail authorities to take Jaleel, the accused No.3, to his hometown with proper escort at his own cost, subject to the condition that he should be allowed to visit his house between 9 am and 9 pm for three days, excluding the journey period. The court said the accused should be lodged in Ambalamedu police station between 9 pm and 9 am on each day and should not be allowed to meet any persons except his family.

