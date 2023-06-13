'Shakti' reduces women participation on trains by 20 per cent in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The much-publicised Shakti programme, allowing free bus travel for women in non-AC state transport buses, has hit the collections of the Railways and high-end Volvo buses in prominent cities as women are keen to travel across the state for free. Railway sources said they have noticed a 20 per cent dip in women passengers.

It was evident from the buses heading from Mysuru to Bengaluru, Male Mahadeshwara Hills and other pilgrimage centres that are crowded with women.

On the second day of the Shakti scheme, many Volvo buses had to wait a long time for passengers to fill up, while KSRTC authorities struggled to allot additional normal buses for women, who had come to bus stations in droves.

Ravi, a KSRTC driver, said the Bengaluru-MM Hills bus was packed to capacity and many women stood in the aisle all the way from Bengaluru till the popular pilgrimage centre.

He observed that the scheme seems to be a hit as a wedding party and members of women’s self-help groups had turned up with their baggage and Aadhaar cards to go on a trip, any trip.

Trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru, including the Wadiyar Express which is always full as it covers the distance in just over two hours, were relatively empty. Except the trains that leave the city early in the morning which are crowded with office-goers with season tickets, all other trains saw lesser number of passengers as compared to pre-Shakti times.

