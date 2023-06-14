BJP MP Pratap Simha accuses senior party netas of adjustment politics with Congress

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP from BJP Pratap Simha on Tuesday stoked a controversy, saying that some senior leaders within his party BJP have done ‘adjustment politics’ with the Congress government to not to question the policies and promises of the government. The two-time MP told reporters here that a few BJP senior leaders seem to have joined hands and have had a secret pact with Chief Minister

Siddaramaiah not to question anything about the government over its guarantees and schemes.

“This is common among a few senior leaders, both within Congress and BJP. They seem to have agreed not to question each other. When BJP was in power, Congress was threatened with the Arkavathy denotification and other scams.

Now with Congress in power, BJP leaders are being threatened with charges of 40 per cent commission in civil contracts, Bitcoin and other allegations. In reality, none of these allegations are investigated by leaders of both parties and they only make noise,” he said.

“I suspect adjustment politics with Siddaramaiah. BJP workers won’t indulge in such politics, but only senior leaders are capable of doing this,” he alleged.

Defending the increase in toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, he said it was supposed to happen in April.

He challenged Siddaramaiah to release a white paper on the financial condition of the state. “Like how the Congress government cancelled or kept on hold some of the decisions of the previous BJP government, the KERC order increasing power tariff too could have been scrapped,” he said.

MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP from BJP Pratap Simha on Tuesday stoked a controversy, saying that some senior leaders within his party BJP have done ‘adjustment politics’ with the Congress government to not to question the policies and promises of the government. The two-time MP told reporters here that a few BJP senior leaders seem to have joined hands and have had a secret pact with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to question anything about the government over its guarantees and schemes. “This is common among a few senior leaders, both within Congress and BJP. They seem to have agreed not to question each other. When BJP was in power, Congress was threatened with the Arkavathy denotification and other scams. Now with Congress in power, BJP leaders are being threatened with charges of 40 per cent commission in civil contracts, Bitcoin and other allegations. In reality, none of these allegations are investigated by leaders of both parties and they only make noise,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I suspect adjustment politics with Siddaramaiah. BJP workers won’t indulge in such politics, but only senior leaders are capable of doing this,” he alleged. Defending the increase in toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, he said it was supposed to happen in April. He challenged Siddaramaiah to release a white paper on the financial condition of the state. “Like how the Congress government cancelled or kept on hold some of the decisions of the previous BJP government, the KERC order increasing power tariff too could have been scrapped,” he said.