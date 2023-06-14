Case on treatment in jail: VK Sasikala moves Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala moved the Karnataka High Court, questioning the criminal proceedings initiated against her under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC over preferential treatment for her while she was serving a sentence in the central prison at Parappana Agrahara in the city in a multi-crore disproportionate assets case.

After hearing the petition by Sasikala, who is accused number 5 in the case, Justice M Nagaprasanna on Monday issued a notice to the Lokayukta police, while adjourning the hearing to June 26. She requested the court to quash the entire proceedings pending before the special court which passed the order dated January 31, 2022, taking cognisance, registering a criminal case and issuing summons to secure her presence.

Contending that the proceedings initiated before the special court are not in consonance with the procedures contemplated under the Criminal Procedure Code, Sasikala claimed that she is innocent and is being made a scapegoat in a legal battle between two high-ranking police officers.

The chargesheet does not contain even a whisper of the allegation of illegal gratification alleged to have been paid by the petitioner in return for the facilities provided and hence the entire proceedings required to be quashed, she pleaded. Her petition stated that if she is made to face criminal proceedings, it will hamper and affect her image in society as she is a senior citizen (69 years old), having deep roots in society.

If she is made to attend court proceedings every now and then, it will affect not only her standing in society but also her political growth, she stated. An ACB probe had revealed that she was given preferential treatment while she was serving time. The state government had appointed former IAS officer Vinay Kumar as the inquiry officer after receiving a complaint over her preferential treatment.

