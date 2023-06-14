Guarantees may play spoiler for implementing pay panel report

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, struggling to arrange revenues for its five guarantees that have started rolling out, may see another challenge in implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The commission is expected to submit its report in next few weeks, recommending a pay increase for government employees and it could cause an additional burden of Rs 12,000 crore on the state exchequer.

Just before the Assembly polls were announced, members of the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association had gone on a strike, demanding the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission and a 40 per cent hike in their salaries. The then Basavaraj Bommai government had agreed to give an interim hike of 17 per cent and the remaining after the commission gave the final report.

Association president Shadakshari said they are approaching Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before he presents his budget. “We met him informally after he took charge, but we will meet him again with our representation. All we demand is the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and a rollback to the Old Pension Scheme,” he added.

Asked if the guarantees could be a hurdle in increasing their salaries, Shadakshari said that sooner or later, the government has to implement it. “The commission has been given time till November 2023, which is an extension. If they have the willpower, the Commission can complete its report soon and it can be implemented at the earliest. It can be done by the budget session,” he said.

Government sources said commission members are meeting various stakeholders, including association members and various department heads. “The government needs at least Rs 60,000 crore for the guarantees. Implementing the Seventh Pay Commission would require another Rs 12,000 crore. As it is a burden on the government, the chief minister and others are taking time,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Bommai had constituted the commission, headed by former chief secretary Sudhakar Rao, in November 2022. Pay commissions are set up once every five years to revise the salaries of state government employees. The present commission was given six months to submit its report. But because of the election code of conduct, the work was delayed and it was given an extension of another six months from May this year.

GRUHA LAKSHMI: CHILD DEVPT OFFICERS TO VERIFY PAPERS

Bengaluru: The child development project off­icer (CDPO) of Wom­en and Child Welfare Depa­rtment has been appoi­nted as sanctio­ning officer in every taluk to impleme­nt Gruha Laks­hmi, under which the women heads of families are eligible for Rs 2,000 per month. Applications will open on Thursday. The CDPO will verify documents and approve them. Appl­ications can be submit­ted between June 15 and July 15. The amo­unt will be given through DBT from August 15.

MIN BATS FOR CROP LOSS RELIEF HIKE

Bengaluru: The state government on Tuesday urged the central gove­rn­ment to increase com­pensation for loss of lives, crops and property damage. Revenue Mini­ster Krishna Byre Gowda attended a national mee­ting on Disaster Management and Response in New Delhi. He tweeted that during the meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he urged that compensa­tion for losses be increased. He said he has also appe­aled to the Centre to set up Doppler radar (detect motion of rains) in the state.

