Home States Karnataka

Karnataka boy secures 5th rank in NEET-UG

The sixth and ninth positions, too, went to Tamil Nadu boys — Surya Siddharth N and Varun S, who were among the top 10 on the merit list.

Published: 14th June 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Dhruv Advani from Karnataka secured the 5th rank in the NEET-UG exams whose results were announced on Tuesday. Advani scored with 99.30% with 715/720.

Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the NEET-UG exams with 99.99 percentile scores. Both scored 720 on 720 marks.

The third position was also bagged by a Tamil Nadu boy, Kaustav Bauri. He scored 716 marks with a 99.999068 percentile score. The sixth and ninth positions, too, went to Tamil Nadu boys — Surya Siddharth N and Varun S, who were among the top 10 on the merit list.

Among the girls, Pranjal Aggarwal from Punjab topped the list with 715 marks. She stood fourth in the all-India rank list. Ashika Aggarwal, also from Punjab, followed with 715. Her AIR is 11. The third position among girl toppers was bagged by Arya R S from Kerala with 711 marks. Delhi girl Mimansha Moun bagged the fourth position among the top 20 girls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhruv Advani Karnataka NEET-UG exams
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp