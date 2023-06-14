Karnataka boy secures 5th rank in NEET-UG

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Dhruv Advani from Karnataka secured the 5th rank in the NEET-UG exams whose results were announced on Tuesday. Advani scored with 99.30% with 715/720.

Tamil Nadu’s Prabanjan J and Andhra Pradesh’s Bora Varun Chakravarthi topped the NEET-UG exams with 99.99 percentile scores. Both scored 720 on 720 marks.

The third position was also bagged by a Tamil Nadu boy, Kaustav Bauri. He scored 716 marks with a 99.999068 percentile score. The sixth and ninth positions, too, went to Tamil Nadu boys — Surya Siddharth N and Varun S, who were among the top 10 on the merit list.

Among the girls, Pranjal Aggarwal from Punjab topped the list with 715 marks. She stood fourth in the all-India rank list. Ashika Aggarwal, also from Punjab, followed with 715. Her AIR is 11. The third position among girl toppers was bagged by Arya R S from Kerala with 711 marks. Delhi girl Mimansha Moun bagged the fourth position among the top 20 girls.

