Will bring back Old Pension Scheme: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday promised to bring back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and said that a decision in this regard will be taken at the next cabinet meeting. He is likely to announce the same in the State Budget on July 7.

Members of the Karnataka State NPS Employees’ Association met Siddaramaiah and appealed to him to bring back OPS. Siddaramaiah promised them that OPS will be brought back. He asked them to work towards the successful implementation of the five guarantees of his government.

Senior Congress leader VS Ugrappa said the New Pension Scheme (NPS) came into being on April 1, 2006. In all, 2.98 lakh employees come under this scheme. Their pension money has been deposited with NSDL which will be given at the time of their retirement. He urged the CM to bring back OPS.

Karnataka State NPS Employees’ Association president Shantaram Tej too explained that in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, NPS has been scrapped.

Karnataka should also scrap NPS. The pension money deposited till now can be utilised by the government to implement development works. Of the Rs 19 crore deposited, Rs 9 crore is employees’ share which they can convert into general provident fund and the government’s share of Rs 10 crore can be utilised to implement development works, he added.

Guarantees barrier to pay panel recommendations?

With the state government struggling to arrange revenues for its five guarantees, another challenge it may face in implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The commission is expected to submit its report in next few weeks, recommending a pay increase for government employees and it could cause an additional burden of Rs 12,000 crore on the state exchequer

INDUSTRIES OPPOSE HIKE IN POWER TARIFF

Members of 32 district chambers of commerce and 200 other trade bodies held a meeting on Tuesday opposing the power tariff hike. “We have a meeting with Power Minister KJ George. He has assured us to discuss the matter with the CM. After that, the next course of action will be decided,” said the FKCCI president.

