Woman walks into Bengaluru police station with mom’s body in a bag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Personnel at MICO Layout Police Station were quite surprised to see a woman walk into the station with a trolley bag. But there was a bigger shock waiting for them when she opened the bag that had the body of an elderly woman stuffed inside it.

The woman, Sonali Sen (39), is from West Bengal, who till recently practised as a physiotherapist in the city. The body was that of her 71-year-old mother Biva Pal.

Sonali, her husband, their son -- who suffers from a mental illness, her mother and her mother-in-law had been living in an apartment at Bilekahalli in MICO Layout for the last six years. After the death of her father, who was a retired West Bengal government employee, Sonali brought her mother to live with her.

Sonali fed her mom twenty sleeping pills

Sonali’s husband works as an electrical engineer with a private firm at Jigani Industrial Area. Biva would often fight with Sonali’s mother-in-law, and threaten to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills. Sonali, who was without a job, was frustrated with frequent quarrels. On Monday morning, after an argument, Sonali forcibly fed Biva with 20 sleeping pills. When Biva started crying because of intense stomach pain, Sonali strangled her to death with a veil.

She stuffed the body into the trolley bag along with some photographs of her father, hailed an autorickshaw and tried to dispose it of. But when she failed to throw the bag, she brought it to the police station.

“I don’t know why I killed her,” she told the police when they wanted to know why she committed the crime.“There could be some domestic issues,” DCP (South East) CK Baba told reporters. The body was later sent for the postmortem. The police have registered a murder case under IPC Section 302, he added.

