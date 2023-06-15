Home States Karnataka

Bommai-Shamanur meeting creates a buzz in Karnataka

On that occasion, both of us talked for ten minutes, but no political issue was mentioned.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Shamanur Shivashankarappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

Shamanur Shivashankarappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, DAVANAGERE: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai calling on veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa at a resort near Davanagere on Tuesday night created ripples in political circles.

Though Bommai claimed it was a courtesy call, the meeting is significant as BJP leaders have alleged that some of their leaders are hand in glove with Congress leaders. It is also significant ahead of BJP selecting its Leader of Opposition for the Assembly.

The two Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders held discussions for about half-an-hour and it is not known what transpired between them. “Shamanur Sivashankarappa is our elder and a distant relative. We have met at each others’ houses several times. It is not appropriate to mix politics in this.

When I went to the hotel for dinner on my way back to Bengaluru from Shiggaon, they were there to discuss their new relationship for their grandchildren. On that occasion, both of us talked for ten minutes, but no political issue was mentioned. Be it friendships or political ties, I have no question of compromising on my political stand,” Bommai tweeted.

The meeting is also significant against the backdrop of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah planning to accept the caste-based socio-economic census report that might have an effect on the Lingayat community. Shivashankara ppa told the media that there is nothing to talk about adjustment politics, which is the allegation of some BJP leaders. “If the meeting was before the elections, one could have raised doubts. But we met after the polls and it is not appropriate to give any colour to it.”

He said, “We both are relatives. Bommai garlanded me and I felicitated him with a shawl. Bommai is from BJP, while I am a staunch Congressman. What political discussions will we have?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shamanur ShivashankarappaBasavaraj Bommai
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp