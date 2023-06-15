Bommai-Shamanur meeting creates a buzz in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU, DAVANAGERE: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai calling on veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa at a resort near Davanagere on Tuesday night created ripples in political circles.

Though Bommai claimed it was a courtesy call, the meeting is significant as BJP leaders have alleged that some of their leaders are hand in glove with Congress leaders. It is also significant ahead of BJP selecting its Leader of Opposition for the Assembly.

The two Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders held discussions for about half-an-hour and it is not known what transpired between them. “Shamanur Sivashankarappa is our elder and a distant relative. We have met at each others’ houses several times. It is not appropriate to mix politics in this.

When I went to the hotel for dinner on my way back to Bengaluru from Shiggaon, they were there to discuss their new relationship for their grandchildren. On that occasion, both of us talked for ten minutes, but no political issue was mentioned. Be it friendships or political ties, I have no question of compromising on my political stand,” Bommai tweeted.

The meeting is also significant against the backdrop of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah planning to accept the caste-based socio-economic census report that might have an effect on the Lingayat community. Shivashankara ppa told the media that there is nothing to talk about adjustment politics, which is the allegation of some BJP leaders. “If the meeting was before the elections, one could have raised doubts. But we met after the polls and it is not appropriate to give any colour to it.”

He said, “We both are relatives. Bommai garlanded me and I felicitated him with a shawl. Bommai is from BJP, while I am a staunch Congressman. What political discussions will we have?”

