Chief Minister Siddaramaiah starts meets for big budget  

Besides its five guarantees, the government also vowed to fulfil the promises it made in its manifesto, but these are likely to be implemented in a phased manner.  

Published: 15th June 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah interacts with citizens in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah kickstarted a series of pre-budget meetings of various departments on Wednesday. Owing to the paucity of time, the CM could, however, hold meetings with just six departments -- agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and cooperation -- whose officials made presentations.

Siddaramaiah sought information on the existing schemes of the state government and those which overlap with the Centre’s so that money could be saved for the state exchequer.

More importantly, generating revenue from different sources to continue the old schemes and also to implement the five guarantees were discussed, sources said. Besides its five guarantees, the government also vowed to fulfil the promises it made in its manifesto, but these are likely to be implemented in a phased manner.  

