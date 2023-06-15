Home States Karnataka

Cong is "new Muslim League", says BJP after K'taka Cabinet decision to repeal anti-conversion law

The Karnataka cabinet today decided to repeal the 'anti conversion' law brought in by the previous BJP government.

Karnataka

Karnataka govt decided to repeal the anti conversion law introduced by the previous BJP government.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The BJP reacted sharply to the Congress government's decision on Thursday to repeal the anti-conversion introduced by its regime in Karnataka, and dubbed the M Mallikarjun Kharge-led outfit as the "new Muslim League".

Is this "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan" Mr @RahulGandhi ?" asked senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) on Twitter. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's "Anti-Hindu agenda" is exposed, he said.

Do you want Hindus to be wiped out? Conversion Mafia has influenced Siddaramaiah and his cabinet to withdraw the "Anti Conversion Law" which was introduced by BJP, he added.

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said the "Conversion Mafia" in Karnataka "ensures that the Anti Hindu CONgress repeals the anti-conversion law brought in by the @BJP4Karnataka government."

"CONgress is the new Muslim League and it will go to any extent to hurt Hindus", Ravi alleged.

"The cabinet discussed the anti-conversion bill. We have approved the bill to repeal the changes that were brought in by them (the BJP government) in 2022. It will be tabled during the session starting from July 3," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act' (anti-conversion law) came into effect in 2022.

The act provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or any fraudulent means.

