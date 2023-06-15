Court takes note of defamation case against DKS, Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major development, an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in the city has taken cognisance of the offences against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), its president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, based on a private complaint filed by BJP over advertisements published in mainstream newspapers on May 5, 2023, ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, allegedly to defame the party.

The special court designated to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in the state, took cognisance of the offence under Section 499 and 500 of IPC (defamation) on June 13 against all the four accused and posted the case for sworn statement of the complainant, BJP secretary Keshavaprasad, to July 27.

“After having heard the arguments of the counsel for the complainant and also on perusal of the averments made in the complainant and the documents produced, I am satisfied that the complainant has made out a prima facie case to take cognisance of the offences under Section 499 and 500 of IPC and to proceed further,” the magistrate said.

It is alleged in the complaint that as a president of a political party, Shivakumar resorted to the most mean and cheap tactics by releasing the advertisement on May 5, 2023 to all mainstream newspapers by making reckless imputations regarding the complainant party. The accused 1 to 4, (KPCC, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi) have all conspired and planned to defame BJP by levelling false allegations, the complaint stated. The accused have made baseless and irrational allegations against BJP under the title “Corruption Rate Card” based on fanciful imagination By giving advertisements, they hinted that BJP Sarkar has indulged in corruption and resorted to defaming the party, the BJP alleged in the complaint.

The BJP also alleged that the use of the word “trouble engine sarkar’ mocking the popular “double engine sarkar” is meant to malign the name and reputation of BJP as a political party and to affect its chances in the elections. Rahul Gandhi, who has given instructions to issue such a bogus advertisement, has also put up the advertisement on his Twitter account, BJP alleged. It was further said that a legal notice was issued on May 6 calling upon the accused to withdraw all the allegations. Despite this, they did not comply with the demand made in the notice. Hence, it approached the court, BJP stated in the complaint.

BENGALURU: In a major development, an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in the city has taken cognisance of the offences against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), its president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, based on a private complaint filed by BJP over advertisements published in mainstream newspapers on May 5, 2023, ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, allegedly to defame the party. The special court designated to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in the state, took cognisance of the offence under Section 499 and 500 of IPC (defamation) on June 13 against all the four accused and posted the case for sworn statement of the complainant, BJP secretary Keshavaprasad, to July 27. “After having heard the arguments of the counsel for the complainant and also on perusal of the averments made in the complainant and the documents produced, I am satisfied that the complainant has made out a prima facie case to take cognisance of the offences under Section 499 and 500 of IPC and to proceed further,” the magistrate said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is alleged in the complaint that as a president of a political party, Shivakumar resorted to the most mean and cheap tactics by releasing the advertisement on May 5, 2023 to all mainstream newspapers by making reckless imputations regarding the complainant party. The accused 1 to 4, (KPCC, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi) have all conspired and planned to defame BJP by levelling false allegations, the complaint stated. The accused have made baseless and irrational allegations against BJP under the title “Corruption Rate Card” based on fanciful imagination By giving advertisements, they hinted that BJP Sarkar has indulged in corruption and resorted to defaming the party, the BJP alleged in the complaint. The BJP also alleged that the use of the word “trouble engine sarkar’ mocking the popular “double engine sarkar” is meant to malign the name and reputation of BJP as a political party and to affect its chances in the elections. Rahul Gandhi, who has given instructions to issue such a bogus advertisement, has also put up the advertisement on his Twitter account, BJP alleged. It was further said that a legal notice was issued on May 6 calling upon the accused to withdraw all the allegations. Despite this, they did not comply with the demand made in the notice. Hence, it approached the court, BJP stated in the complaint.