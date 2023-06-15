Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot assures BJP of looking into Surjewala attending ‘official meet’ 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLA R Ashoka on Wednesday said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has assured the party of looking into its complaint against AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala allegedly attending an official meeting with state government officers.

Speaking to reporters after the BJP delegation met the Governor, Ashoka said the latter informed them that he would look into the details provided by them, and also seek more information from the state government.

“It is a really disturbing incident. Surjewala is in no way connected with the Government of Karnataka. His participation is not only illegal, but violates the constitutional mandate, apart from the violation of the Official Secrets Act,” the BJP stated in its complaint. The Congress leader holding an official meeting was a clear violation of the guidelines, he alleged.

Ashoka said they are seeking action against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other ministers as well, who attended the official meeting, with Surjewala. In its complaint, the BJP also named senior IAS officers, who attended the meeting.

He claimed that Congress is trying to convert the BBMP into its party office, and questioned what is the need for elected representatives from Bengaluru, if Surjewala is called for a meeting to discuss BBMP elections, reservations, and grants towards in the state capital.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah used to say that they (Congress) will make Karnataka their ATM. They are now trying to convert Bengaluru into an ATM. They do not trust local leaders, hence central leaders have directly entered the field,” Ashoka alleged. Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress have maintained that it was not an official meeting.

