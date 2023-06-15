Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy raises E-way toll hike, but too late for political gains?

At the same time BJP, which was looking at the highway as an opportunity to win people’s hearts, too failed in spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it under the media glare.

Published: 15th June 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The increase in toll for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has invited a sharp reaction from JDS. Calling it injustice, party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, said it is a daylight robbery, and added that it was our farmers who lost their homes when the highway was built.
He said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should immediately withdraw the increase in toll, and asked the state government to put pressure on NHAI.

“The toll should come down before people who are suffering from price rise get angry,” he said. But political observers said Kumaraswamy’s statements have come too late as he missed the golden opportunity to take up the issue and agitate on behalf of farmers in Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagaram and Mandya when the highway was inaugurated. It was a common complaint by farmers that they did not benefit from the Rs 8,000 crore highway, they added.

At the same time BJP, which was looking at the highway as an opportunity to win people’s hearts, too failed in spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it under the media glare.

Around six to seven Lok Sabha constituencies benefit directly or indirectly from this highway. Political Analyst BS Murthy said, “BJP cannot expect the highway to yield any benefits for the party in the coming LS polls.’’ In contrast, certain infrastructure projects of BJP were highly spoken about and earned the party tremendous goodwill in many areas, which was missing in the Assembly polls for BJP, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD KumaraswamyE-way toll hike
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp