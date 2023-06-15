HD Kumaraswamy raises E-way toll hike, but too late for political gains?

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The increase in toll for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has invited a sharp reaction from JDS. Calling it injustice, party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, said it is a daylight robbery, and added that it was our farmers who lost their homes when the highway was built.

He said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) should immediately withdraw the increase in toll, and asked the state government to put pressure on NHAI.

“The toll should come down before people who are suffering from price rise get angry,” he said. But political observers said Kumaraswamy’s statements have come too late as he missed the golden opportunity to take up the issue and agitate on behalf of farmers in Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagaram and Mandya when the highway was inaugurated. It was a common complaint by farmers that they did not benefit from the Rs 8,000 crore highway, they added.

At the same time BJP, which was looking at the highway as an opportunity to win people’s hearts, too failed in spite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it under the media glare.

Around six to seven Lok Sabha constituencies benefit directly or indirectly from this highway. Political Analyst BS Murthy said, “BJP cannot expect the highway to yield any benefits for the party in the coming LS polls.’’ In contrast, certain infrastructure projects of BJP were highly spoken about and earned the party tremendous goodwill in many areas, which was missing in the Assembly polls for BJP, he added.

