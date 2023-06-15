Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to repeal anti-conversion law in state, approves revision of textbooks

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

Published: 15th June 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka govt decided to repeal the anti conversion law introduced by the previous BJP government.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to repeal the anti-conversion law that was introduced by the previous BJP government. 

Karnataka Cabinet also approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of classes six to ten in the state, for the current academic year by removing the chapters on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar among others.

It has also consented to add chapters on Savitribai Phule, Nehru's letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on BR Ambedkar, and do away with the changes that were brought in by the previous BJP government.

"Regarding textbook revision the cabinet discussed the proposal brought by the department, the lessons to be removed and added, and the decisions to be taken, and has given its approval," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after the cabinet meeting.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Kumar Bangarappa said it was Congress' promise in the manifesto to revise the textbooks and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently given his guidance on this.

