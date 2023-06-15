Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt makes reading of Constitution's preamble mandatory in schools, colleges 

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," says Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa.

Published: 15th June 2023 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka

Karnataka govt decided to make it mandatory to read the preamble of the constitution at educational institutions.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

ALSO READ | Cong is "new Muslim League", says BJP after K'taka Cabinet decision to repeal anti-conversion law

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation-building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KarnatakaPreamble of the Constitution
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp