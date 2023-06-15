Home States Karnataka

KCET results announced: Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada come out as highest scoring districts

According to statistics provided by KEA, a total of 2.6 lakh candidates applied for the KCET this year, out of which 2.44 lakh appeared for the examination.
 

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar announced the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on Thursday.

2.03 lakh candidates qualified for the Engineering and Technology courses, 1.64 lakh candidates qualified for BSc (Agriculture), 1.66 lakh for BSc Veterinary Sciences, 1.66 lakh for Naturopathy and Yoga (BNYS), 2.06 lakh for B Pharma, and 2.06 lakh for Pharma-D courses.

Students can access the results on the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) website: kea.kar.nic.in.

This year, Vijayapura had the highest number of qualifying candidates in BNYS (89.19 per cent), Engg (93.36 per cent), BSc (Agri) (88.88 per cent) and BSc Nursing (89.19 per cent) courses. In the B Pharma and Pharma-D courses, Dakshina Kannada had the highest number of qualifying candidates with 95.35 per cent and 95.44 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, Yadgiri had the lowest number of qualifying candidates, the highest being in Pharma-D with 9.78 per cent, and the lowest in BSc (Agri) with 5.61 per cent.

While most toppers this year hailed from Bengaluru, high scorers also came from different districts, including Dharwad, Ballari and Udupi. One topper, Kartik Manohar Simhasan, wrote the examination from Rajasthan.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, KEA Executive Director Ramya S said that this year, students were given a grace mark in Mathematics and Physics. Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar stated that this was the first time that KEA decided to include rankings for Nursing courses.

