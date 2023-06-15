Home States Karnataka

NIA nabs PFI weapons trainer from Ballari district of Karnataka

According to the agency, Yunus gave evasive replies during interrogation and named one Shaikh Ilyas Ahmed as also being involved in the PFI weapons training programme.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

PFI

Flags of the Popular Front of India used for representational purposes only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) master weapons trainer - Nossam Mohamed Yunus alias Yunus - from Ballari district for his alleged involvement in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case. He was living under an assumed identity, the NIA stated in a press release on Wednesday. 

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the leaders and cadres of the now-banned PFI to “recruit and radicalise youth and provide them with arms training to promote and carry out terrorist activities with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India,” stated the Central counter-terrorist agency.

Yunus (33), from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, was working in the inverter business of his elder brother. He, along with his wife and two minor sons, was found absconding when his house was searched in September 2022. The NIA investigation has revealed that Yunus had shifted his entire family from Andhra Pradesh and was hiding in the Cowl Bazar area of Ballari district, where he was living as a plumber under a pseudonym - Basheer.

“Yunus was a master weapons trainer and was providing weapons training to the youth recruited by the PFI in AP and Telangana region. He was also the PE (physical education) training state coordinator for these two states in the Nizamabad PFI case,” the NIA added.

According to the agency, Yunus gave evasive replies during interrogation and named one Shaikh Ilyas Ahmed as also being involved in the PFI weapons training programme. Ahmed is currently absconding.
With the arrest of Yunus, the NIA has further exposed PFI’s nefarious plans to drive a communal wedge among the communities and to use innocent Muslim youth to disturb and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country, stated the agency. 

The case was initially registered by the Telangana police on July 4 last year. The NIA had taken over the case and re-registered it. The agency has so far filed two chargesheets against 16 accused persons in this case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp