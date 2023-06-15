NIA nabs PFI weapons trainer from Ballari district of Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) master weapons trainer - Nossam Mohamed Yunus alias Yunus - from Ballari district for his alleged involvement in the Nizamabad terror conspiracy case. He was living under an assumed identity, the NIA stated in a press release on Wednesday.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the leaders and cadres of the now-banned PFI to “recruit and radicalise youth and provide them with arms training to promote and carry out terrorist activities with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India,” stated the Central counter-terrorist agency.

Yunus (33), from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, was working in the inverter business of his elder brother. He, along with his wife and two minor sons, was found absconding when his house was searched in September 2022. The NIA investigation has revealed that Yunus had shifted his entire family from Andhra Pradesh and was hiding in the Cowl Bazar area of Ballari district, where he was living as a plumber under a pseudonym - Basheer.

“Yunus was a master weapons trainer and was providing weapons training to the youth recruited by the PFI in AP and Telangana region. He was also the PE (physical education) training state coordinator for these two states in the Nizamabad PFI case,” the NIA added.

According to the agency, Yunus gave evasive replies during interrogation and named one Shaikh Ilyas Ahmed as also being involved in the PFI weapons training programme. Ahmed is currently absconding.

With the arrest of Yunus, the NIA has further exposed PFI’s nefarious plans to drive a communal wedge among the communities and to use innocent Muslim youth to disturb and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country, stated the agency.

The case was initially registered by the Telangana police on July 4 last year. The NIA had taken over the case and re-registered it. The agency has so far filed two chargesheets against 16 accused persons in this case.

