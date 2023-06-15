Home States Karnataka

Not an official meeting, says CM Siddaramaiah; DyCM claims it was no meeting at all

He said MLAs were called to discuss the BBMP elections and he (Surjewala) went there.

Published: 15th June 2023

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Opposition BJP and JDS continued their tirade against the State Government over AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala attending a meeting with Karnataka ministers and senior IAS officers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was not an official meeting. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, however, said there was no meeting at all.

“Deputy CM met the MLAs and participated in the meeting to seek legal opinion. Incidentally, they also spoke about the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) elections in the meeting. Surjewala was waiting to visit the Hebbal flyover (in Bengaluru),” the CM explained while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru. 

He said MLAs were called to discuss the BBMP elections and he (Surjewala) went there. “Officials were not there and it was not an official meeting,” Siddaramaiah added. However, when the reporters mentioned the names of the officers present at the meeting, the CM parried the question about senior officials attending the meeting. Shivakumar, however, maintained that there was no meeting. Speaking to reporters in Pavagada in Tumakuru, the DyCM said the officers had come to invite him for Bengaluru city rounds when he was having coffee with Surjewala. 

“(Housing Minister) Zameer Ahmed Khan had claimed that they had a meeting. He had stated it for his joy and I have not held any meeting,” Shivakumar said referring to Zameer’s tweet with a photograph. 
In the tweet that was deleted later, the minister had stated Shivakumar had called the meeting at Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru to discuss various issues, and the meeting was attended by Surjewala. 

