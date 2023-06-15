Home States Karnataka

TVS credit to compensate owner for selling car without notice, confirms Chennai firm

He missed two EMIs for the months of October and November 2021.

Published: 15th June 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

money

Image used for representational purposes

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Chennai-based credit services firm was told to compensate the owner of a hypothecated car that was sold to a third party unilaterally, without prior intimation, after it was taken away from the middle of a road in Bengaluru for default of payment of two EMIs.

The Fourth Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed TVS Credit Services Limited (TVS Credit) to pay compensation of Rs 35,000, including Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses, to the complainant, Boompalle Brahmananda Reddy, residing in Madiwala, for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice. It was also told to refund the value of the car as of the date of seizure, after deducting the balance loan amount to be paid by the complainant.  

“Neither has TVS Credit issued the demand letter of balance loan amount nor have they issued sale intimation prior to the sale of the car, to the complainant. These technical and legal latches clearly attract deficient service on the part of TVS Credit, which has miserably failed to follow procedure in order to recover the balance loan amount in respect of the car loan,” said the commission comprising president BS Ramachandra, members Chandrashekar S Noola and H Kumbhar.

The complainant purchased a car taking a loan of Rs 5.45 lakh from TVS Credit in January 2019, and agreed to pay a monthly instalment of Rs 17,285 for a tenure of 42 months. He missed two EMIs for the months of October and November 2021. On December 7, 2021, unknown persons of TVS Credit forcibly took the car of the complainant from the middle of a road in Bengaluru.

Later, when he found that the vehicle was seized for default of payment of EMIs, he lodged a complaint with the police. Subsequently, when that did not yield any result, the complainant approached TVS Credit and requested that the car be handed over, and also agreed to pay the balance loan amount.

TVS Credit dodged the matter by giving one or other reason, finally, the complainant came to know that the car was sold to a third party. The complainant raised the objection that TVS Credit had not followed procedure in order to seize and sell the vehicle by not giving prior intimation or serving notice in advance.
The commission noted that TVS Credit, even though represented by the advocate, has not chosen to file its version in support of its defence, which shows it is negligent and careless towards the complainant’s allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EMICredit services firmTVS Credit
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp