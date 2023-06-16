Home States Karnataka

Anti-communal wing starts functioning in Mangaluru to check ‘moral policing’

The wing will also gather information on all organisations operating on communal issues.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The anti-communal wing to check ‘moral policing’ incidents in Mangaluru city police limits has started functioning. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain told reporters here on Thursday that the team will be headed by City Special Branch inspector Sharif.

“Mangaluru has witnessed many communal incidents. Moral policing cases have led to disruption of peace in the city. To check such cases, Home Minister G Parameshwara had given us directives to constitute an anti-communal wing. The wing started functioning two days ago,” the commissioner said. He said that the wing will function under the supervision of the City Crime Branch (CCB) led by ACP PA Hegde.

“Our motive is to prevent moral policing. It will carry out trial monitoring and keep an eye on accused who were earlier involved in communal killings and attempts to murder, riots, moral policing, cattle smuggling and theft etc on a daily basis.

The wing will also gather information on all organisations operating on communal issues. The wing will review communal cases which have been registered already and fresh cases and take necessary action. The wing will also monitor posts on social media. We will monitor data of communal cases of the last 10 years and there are around 200 such cases,” he added.

