Congress is new Muslim League: BJP

BJP MLA BY Vijayendra said the Anti-Conversion Bill aimed at preventing conversion by means of allurement, coercion, force,  fraudulent means and also mass conversion.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:29 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of being anti-Hindu and coming under the influence of the conversion mafia to reverse the changes made to the anti-conversion law implemented by the previous BJP government.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress government indulges in politics of hate and appeasement and considers revoking the previous government’s decisions as its major achievement. Bommai said the Siddaramaiah government is more focused on pleasing the party’s high command and not working for the people of the state. The government’s decision to drop lessons on RSS founder KB Hedgewar and Veer Savarkar is like an anti-national act.

BJP MLA BY Vijayendra said the Anti-Conversion Bill aimed at preventing conversion by means of allurement, coercion, force,  fraudulent means and also mass conversion.  “By repealing the law, Congress has succumbed to the pressures of conversion mafia and has given a safe heaven for Conversion factories. Time and again, Congress has proved to be Anti-Hindu, never taking steps to protect the interests of our ancient Sanatana Dharma and its rich, ancient cultures and traditions,” he tweeted.

Former Union Minister and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said  Siddaramaiah’s anti-Hindu agenda has been exposed.  

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said after failing to provide people-friendly bhagyas, Congress is giving a conversion bhagya to Kannadigas. “Congress is the new Muslim League and it will go to any extent to hurt Hindus,” he tweeted 

