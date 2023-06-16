Defamation suit against CM Siddaramaiah dismissed 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to CM Siddaramaiah, a magistrate court in the city dismissed a private defamation complaint filed against him for allegedly making a statement that the Lingayat CM had spoiled the state’s image by indulging in corruption.

While dismissing the complaint, Preeth J, XLII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, a special court designated for trying cases filed against sitting as well as former MPs/MLAs in the state, noted that the statement showed that it was not made in respect of the entire Lingayat community, but only in respect of a person who was holding the position of CM.

Referring to Siddaramaiah’s statement, the magistrate observed that it was an answer given in the form of a statement by the opposition party to the question posed by a reporter, which often happens in politics. The statement given by the accused is not defaming the Lingayat community as a whole as alleged by the complainants. Hence, the complaint is not maintainable, the magistrate said. Shankar Shet and Mallayya Shivalingayya Hiremath from Dharwad had filed the complaint.

The magistrate said the complainants have not suffered any legal injury from the statement. Their reputation has not in any way been lowered. Hence, taking cognizance of the offence and proceeding with the case will amount to an abuse of the legal process. Moreover, the said statement is not per se defamatory, the magistrate said.

It was alleged that during a campaign meeting in Varuna constituency on April 22, 2023, a reporter sought Siddaramaiah’s opinion on BJP’s strategy of selecting a Lingayat MLA as CM. In reply, Siddaramaiah made the statement in question and the same was telecast.

