Gruha Lakshmi application process delayed by 4-5 days, says Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar

It is one of the five guarantees announced by Congress in the run-up to the polls.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar addresses  the media in Bengaluru on Thursday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The application process for the State Government’s ambitious ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme 
(Rs 2,000 for woman head of every household) will be delayed by a few more days. It was scheduled to start on Friday.

Speaking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that the government had initially planned to launch the application process from Friday but will be delayed by 4-5 days as they are trying to ensure that applicants do not face any inconvenience.

It is one of the five guarantees announced by Congress in the run-up to the polls. “We have decided to receive applications online as well as it Grama One, BengaluruOne, and KarnatakaOne centres. During the discussions in the Cabinet, it was felt that there will be a lot of rush and people may have to face inconvenience.

Some ministers and officers suggested that we should also use the Bapuji Seva Kendra at gram panchayats and nadakacheri centres for the purpose. The application process has been delayed by 4-5 days to make the scheme more people-friendly,” she elaborated. 

Earlier in the day, the minister had announced that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will launch the application form on Friday afternoon and the process will be started.

The minister said they had asked the e-governance department to design an application for those willing to work as volunteers for the success of the scheme. The volunteers will go to applicants’ houses and help them with the application process. The department had sought for 4-5 days.

