Home States Karnataka

Karnataka eyes neighbouring rice bowls to fuel Anna Bhagya scheme

Interestingly, Siddaramaiah is eager to lead a delegation, if necessary, to neighbouring states for negotiations to procure rice at a reasonable cost.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The officials intercepted a vehicle near Agiripalli and found two persons illegally transporting the rice.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress government in Karnataka is facing a daunting task in fulfilling its promise of 10kgs of rice per head, under the Anna Bhagya guarantee scheme, to each BPL family and Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holder. The Centre’s decision to discontinue the sale of wheat and rice from the Food Corporation of India to states under the Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS-D) has come as a bolt from the blue.

Interestingly, Siddaramaiah is eager to lead a delegation, if necessary, to neighbouring states for negotiations to procure rice at a reasonable cost. According to Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, the operation to procure rice has already begun. “We are putting in all efforts to launch the guarantee scheme on July 1, as promised,” they told reporters after the cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.  

Siddaramaiah and his colleagues have been working out options to procure 2.28 lakh tonnes of rice at a price similar to FCI’s Rs 3,400 per quintal, which amounts to Rs 775.25 crore per month.

According to Muniyappa, the Karnataka government will not procure rice from the open market, but will try to procure it from government agencies in neighbouring states, especially Telangana. Government secretaries are also in touch with their counterparts in Telangana, and a batch of officials has already moved there for negotiations. “We will not go for the open market as there are government agencies such as consumer and marketing federations, and we have procured foodgrains from them in the past.

The government will also think about distributing ragi and jowar along with rice,” he said. “There is no question of transferring money to beneficiaries, as we have promised to give foodgrains,” he clarified, replying to BJP’s suggestion. Muniyappa blamed the Centre, saying it had not adhered to the spirit of federalism.

According to experts, the government can manage to supply grains for one or two months, but may not be able to sustain the scheme for long. Ultimately, rice returning to the black market for recycling, as had happened in the past, cannot be ruled out, they said.

Congress leaders attack BJP
As the rice war with the Centre heats up, Congress is trying to turn the narrative against the BJP. AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala was quick to attack the BJP. “Why has the State BJP “taped its mouth” over such blatant denial of free rice to SCs, STs, OBCs and poor? Does their silence mean that they are the ones who nudged and pleaded with the Modi Govt to issue the anti-poor order for denial of sale of rice by FCI to Karnataka? (sic),” he tweeted.  

He also questioned the Janata Dal (Secular). “Why is BJP’s ‘B Team’ the JD(S) silent on this anti-poor and anti-Karnataka policy decision of Modi Govt?” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressAnna Bhagya scheme Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp