Karnataka man gets 7 years rigorous imprisonment for robbing minor boy at knife-point

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for threatening and robbing a minor boy of his cell phone at knife-point in Begur police limits in the city.

The accused threatened the boy with a knife. The boy not only lost his cell phone but also his confidence and courage. The incident might leave a permanent scar in his mind, said Santhosh CB, Judge Special Court, in his order sentencing the accused, Govindaraj alias Parivala Putta, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout.

The judge also issued a directive to place a copy of the judgment before the District Legal Services Authority for payment of compensation to the boy under the Victim Compensation Scheme. The complainant, Arya (name changed), aged 17, stated that Govindaraju and another person, who were riding a bike, stopped him and his younger brother at Devarachikkanahalli and threatened him with a knife to hand over his cell phone on May 18, 2020.

Such crime leads to insecurity in public: Court

When he refused to part with his cell phone, the accused snatched it from him. The accused also attempted to stab him, but he and his brother ran away from the spot, Arya stated. The offence committed by the accused is against the established civic norms. Such incidents cause a feeling of insecurity among the people, the court observed.

On the objection raised by the accused’s counsel about a day’s delay in lodging the police complaint, the court observed that it is quite understandable that if an unknown person without any reason terrorises someone and snatches his cell mobile, certainly the victim will be under severe trauma. He will be in a confused state of mind whether to go to the police or not. He needs some time to think and to come out of the trauma to lodge a complaint.

